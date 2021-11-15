173 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

There are 173 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Of the new cases 163 are in Auckland, seven in Waikato, two in Northland and one in Lakes District.

The new case in the Lakes District is in Taupō and the person is a household contact of a known case.

They are isolating at home.

Monday's case in the Lakes District brings the total to seven — two in Rotorua and five in Taupō.

The latest Taupō case will be added to Tuesday's Covid-19 numbers, as it missed the ministry's 9am cut off time.

The ministry said the cases in Rotorua are now isolating in Auckland.

There is also a case in the Wairarapa town of Masterton, but it will also be added to Tuesday's Covid-19 numbers, the ministry said.

Local public health officials believe the case was found early in the course of their infection.

Interviews are being carried out with the person to identify any close contacts and exposure events.

The seven cases in the Waikato are located in Ōtorohanga, Hamilton, Kawhia and Huntly.

Five of them have been linked, with interviews underway with the other two to determine any links to existing cases.

One of them, which is in Huntly, undergoes regular surveillance testing, the ministry said, so is not thought to be behind a recent positive wastewater result.

The ministry said interviews with the person will help discover any other potential cases in the area.

Monday's two cases in Northland are located in Kaitāia and are linked to known cases.

The ministry said there were no new cases in Tararua or Taranaki to report.

The five close contacts of the cases in Stratford have tested negative so far.

In Auckland, the centre of the outbreak, another resident at Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale has tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of residents who have contracted the virus to four.

A total of 90 people are in hospital with the virus as of Monday, with seven in ICU or HDU.

Of the 173 new cases, only 63 have been linked to the Delta outbreak, with 110 still to be linked.

On Sunday there were 207 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

At 4pm Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold a post-Cabinet press conference where she’ll give an update on the Covid-19 situation.