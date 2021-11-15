Charges laid after man’s death in Swanson, Auckland

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man at a home in Auckland over the weekend.

The body of the man, 65, was located at the property on Candia Road, in Swanson, at around 10.30am on Saturday.

The man's death was initially being treated as "unexplained", police earlier said.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault and is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Monday.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid,” Proctor said.

“The victim and the man arrested are known to each other.”

A scene investigation is continuing on Monday.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211113/5842.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victim's family at this difficult time.”