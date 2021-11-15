Charges laid after man’s death in Swanson, Auckland

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man at a home in Auckland over the weekend.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

The body of the man, 65, was located at the property on Candia Road, in Swanson, at around 10.30am on Saturday.

The man's death was initially being treated as "unexplained", police earlier said.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault and is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Monday.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid,” Proctor said.

“The victim and the man arrested are known to each other.”

A scene investigation is continuing on Monday.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211113/5842.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victim's family at this difficult time.”

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

173 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

2

Explainer: What are the risks of vaccinated people catching Covid?

3

Covid-19 case in Masterton - Ministry of Health

4

Police appealing for sightings of missing Papakura boy, 9

5

Auckland woman with Covid gave birth to baby who later died

Latest Stories

Police respond after Dunedin woman 'held hostage' by possum

Police appealing for sightings of missing Papakura boy, 9

Ngāti Toa iwi ask anti-vax protesters not to use their haka

Leaders in Paris call for protecting children online

Explainer: What are the risks of vaccinated people catching Covid?

Related Stories

Woman fighting for life after being shot in West Auckland

MPI seize boat after Auckland fishermen caught with 99 snapper

Police find fourth person wanted over death of West Auckland man

‘Unexplained’ death in Auckland’s Swanson