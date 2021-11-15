Bus driven wrong-way down Wellington motorway

Source: 1News

Footage on social media is showing a passenger bus, that appears to be empty of passengers, being driven down the motorway in the wrong direction in Tawa, Wellington.

Metlink have confirmed to 1News they’re aware a Mana bus was travelling northbound in the southbound lane down Centennial Highway, north of the city.

They say police are on scene and with the driver now.

Police say drivers are asked to take extra care, and if possible, avoid travelling northbound on State Highway 1 in Wellington.

“A bus has travelled south in the northbound lanes - it has now come to a stop near Tyres Road at the bottom of Ngauranga Gorge, and police are in attendance."

“There are no reported injuries, or significant damage reported at this stage.”

