Black Caps shift focus to India in quick turnaround

The Black Caps have no time to ponder what might have been after their loss to Australia in Monday's Twenty20 World Cup final, with the first game of their tour of India looming on Thursday morning (NZ time).

Mitchell Santner dives to stop the ball hit by Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Source: Photosport)

The Kiwi side will only have a light sleep before they begin their travel from Dubai to India, with their first T20 to be played at Jaipur in less than 72 hours.

The Black Caps will play three T20s and two Tests against India over the next three weeks.

Coach Gary Stead said it was going to be a busy time for his support team as both the T20 and Test teams would be preparing at the same time.

"This is the first time that I can remember that we're so quickly into another series," Stead said.

"It's tough and it's challenging but what is in front of us is what we've got to try and get the best out of as well.

"We've got nine or ten guys in India already preparing for the Test matches and hopefully we can get up and have a really great performance against India in the next month or so."

The Black Caps will be without seamer Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin De Grandomme for the Test series, both having withdrawn citing bubble fatigue. Devon Conway also misses out after suffering a broken hand in the World Cup semi-final victory over England last week.

In their absence, a debut looks likely for talented youngster Rachin Ravindra, as well as further opportunities for Will Young, Will Somerville, and Glenn Phillips.

India are coming off the back of a shocking performance - by their lofty standards - in the World Cup, having failed to progress from the group stage following losses to both New Zealand and Pakistan.

The hosts will be without captain and star batsman Virat Kohli for the T20 series and the first Test, with some fresh faces given the chance to show their talent on the international stage.

One of those debutants is Ruturaj Gaikwad, a swashbuckling 24-year-old left-hander who was the top run scorer during the IPL this year.

The T20 side will be led by experienced batsman Rohit Sharma.

In the first Test, Kohli's replacement will likely be 26-year-old Shreyas Iyer. The talented middle-order batsman has an impressive first-class average of 52 and has performed admirably for India in limited-over formats.

The remainder of the Indian Test squad appears strong, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the team, and spin trio Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel looking to rip through the New Zealand batsmen.

Kohli will return to lead the side in the second Test in early December.