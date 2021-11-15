All Blacks will be ‘absolutely hissing’ against France - Cane

Source: 1News

All Blacks captain Sam Cane says his team is determined to finish their northern tour strongly after they slumped to a loss against Ireland on Sunday.

Speaking to Breakfast on Tuesday Cane said the team's "determined" to end the tour on a "good note".

Ireland comprehensively defeated the All Blacks 29-20 in Dublin on Sunday.

New Zealand next face France this coming Sunday morning NZT in Paris.

Cane says the team has "massive determination" to turn around the "disappointing performance" against Ireland.

"We are going to make sure we're absolutely hissing come kickoff," he said.

Cane joined the northern tour after a big injury lay off. He’s played two games so far and says he ready to take on the French.

