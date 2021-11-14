Young Māori vax rates affected by 'intense' disinformation - PM

Health authorities are struggling to reach some young Māori due to "intense" disinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister says.

Jacinda Ardern said while vaccination rates are high for kaumātua and kuia, the same cannot be said for young Māori.

"So it's not just an access issue. We are trying to overcome much more than that and from the provider conversations I've had, that is one of the things [disinformation] we're all struggling with," Ardern told Breakfast.

As of November 13, 76 per cent of Māori have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Data from the Ministry of Health breaks down the rates within the Māori population.

As of November 7, it shows 68 per cent of Māori aged 12-19 had received one dose and 48 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Sixty-five per cent of Māori aged 20-34 had received one dose and 45 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, rates for Māori 35 and over are much higher — 74 to 96 per cent for first doses and 58 per cent to 91 per cent for second doses.

Ardern acknowledged vaccination rates for Māori had not "been as quick", but said "it is moving".

She agreed with Breakfast presenter John Campbell's statement some of the disinformation about the vaccine was downright lies.

For those people, Ardern had the following message: "For those who deliberately spread misinformation, they are putting people at risk."

She said the majority of Kiwis were getting vaccinated against coronavirus — 90 per cent have received one dose and 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"So, look, for anyone out there who feels that there’s a sense of disunity, I would disagree with that."