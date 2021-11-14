US President Biden calls Ireland team after All Blacks victory

Source: 1News

US President Joe Biden was quickly on the phone to the Irish rugby team following its 29-20 win over the All Blacks in Dublin on Sunday.

Biden often speaks of his Irish roots so was clearly delighted at yesterday's result.

Video released shows Biden, his brother Jimmy and sister Val, speaking to the team.

"We're really proud of you guys, really, really, really," Joe Biden said.

"By the way, when I was down in New Zealand not long ago I was bragging about you guys. They almost didn't let me off the island.

"Congratulations fellas."

Val said they would toast the team with champagne.

In 2016, while Barack Obama's Vice President, Biden visited New Zealand and was presented an All Blacks jersey by Jerome Kaino and Charlie Faumuina.

RugbyAll BlacksNorth AmericaUK and Europe

