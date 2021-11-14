Two armed robbers storm Dunedin tavern, demand cash

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bar in Dunedin's St Kilda on Sunday morning.

St Kilda Tavern (Source: undefined)

In a statement police said the robbery, which took place at the St Kilda tavern, was reported just before 11.30am.

"Two heavily disguised offenders entered the bar and demanded cash.

"They presented a firearm at the bar staff and after being unsuccessful in obtaining any money they ran off onto Young Street."

Police are urging anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw something which may assist their inquiries is asked to get in touch via 105, quoting event number P048618788.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.