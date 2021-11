International best-selling author Wilbur Smith has died at the age of 88.

(Source: Getty)

The Zambian-born writer died at his home in Cape Town with his wife by his side.

Smith gained widespread recognition after the publication of his 1964 debut novel When the Lion Feeds.

He went on the publish 49 books, selling more than 140 million copies.

His other best-sellers include The River God and The Sound of Thunder.