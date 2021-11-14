Trio linked to Headhunters charged over Northland drug bust

Officers looking for people with warrants out for their arrests at a rural property in the Far North stumbled across a disassembled clandestine laboratory.

(Source: 1News)

They made the discovery at property near Mangonui on Saturday.

The lab was allegedly used to manufacture methamphetamine.

A stolen vehicle, methamphetamine and a shot gun were also found.

Three men have been arrested and charged and were due to appear in the Kaitāia District Court on Monday.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, while a 49-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit, said it is continuing to focus on offending that is being committed by gangs, including involving firearms.

"Those arrested at the weekend have links to the Headhunters Motorcycle gang in the Northland district," he said.

"Police will be continuing to make inquiries around the items found during our search and there are likely to be further arrests and charges.

"We are focused on continually targeting organised crime groups that are influencing our drug dealing scene and this is another example of detecting offending when we hold offenders to account."

The arrests in Mangonui come days after police brought down a sophisticated drug dealing and smuggling operation in Northland.

Twelve arrests were made and $8 million worth of drugs were seized.

