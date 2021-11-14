Good Sorts: Invercargill dads start men's choir group

This week's Good Sorts are a group of Invercargill dads who decided to follow the exact advice they give their kids most days.

Instead of just telling their children to get outside their comfort zone, they decided to do it themselves with some amazing results.

What started as an idea between a couple of dads over a beer soon emerged into a group activity – a men’s choir.

The men say they were inspired by their kids to put themselves outside their comfort zone, their wives encouraging them to follow through.

The Good Sorts are made up of all sorts, with fathers and sons, a company director, teacher, a lawyer, builders, ceos, gardeners and a dentist, the group also hosts an annual concert.

For the full story, watch the video above.