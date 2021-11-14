Glenn Phillips says Australia simply better than Black Caps

Glenn Phillips admits to feeling "a little bit disheartened" by another limited-overs finals defeat, but remains proud of what the Black Caps achieved at the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

New Zealand this morning slumped to an eight-wicket loss to Australia as our trans-Tasman neighbours claimed the 20-over title for the first time.

On the back of captain Kane Williamson's 48-ball 85, Australia were set 173 for victory.

That proved not nearly enough however, Australia cantering to victory thanks to Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77.

Phillips admitted to feeling a bit disheartened by the result, but said Australia were simply better.

"They were just better than us today, and that’s how it went," he told Breakfast's John Campbell.

New Zealand players cut dejected figures following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against Australia. (Source: Getty)

"They are an unbelievable team, we put our best foot forward, 172 we actually thought was really good score on that wicket."

"Unfortunately, the way they out came, the positive intent they had the whole way through on a pitch like that, the dew being involved as well. Mitch (Marsh), every single catch that he hit to us landed short. Things like that go your way in a final and they took the most of it."

While it's another limited-overs final defeat, after going down in both the 2015 and 2019 50-over deciders, Phillips said this year's Test championship victory showed how far they have come as a team.

“We really group together as a bunch of guys , enjoy each other’s company, we go out there and we play with a real team-first mentality. "

He was looking forward to the team picking themselves up for the upcoming India tour.