Police are investigating following the “unexplained” death of a person at a home in Auckland on Saturday morning.





Police say they were called to the property on Candia Road, Swanson at around 10.30am and the death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

Residents on Candia Road can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while a scene examination is underway

Police say a post mortem will be carried out.