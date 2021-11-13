Search underway for family missing off Auckland’s Kawakawa Bay

A search is underway after a family failed to return from a fishing trip in Auckland on Saturday.

Kawakawa Bay in Franklin, Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

Police were notified at 9.35pm on Saturday night that the family – one adult and four children aged 7 to 11 – had not returned from a trip to Kawakawa Bay, in Franklin.

An extensive search carried out overnight failed to locate the family’s boat, police said.

The search will continue on Sunday and will involve the Police Maritime Unit, Coast Guard and shoreline searches.

Air searches are unable to be carried out at this stage due to the weather conditions.

The family's boat is described as a 14-foot fiberglass boat with an orange hull and white topside, a cuddy cabin and a red canopy.

Cell phone polling suggests the boat was in the Thames area at around 10am on Saturday, police said.

Anyone who was out on the water in the area on Saturday who may have seen a boat matching the description has been urged to contact police on 111, quoting event number P048612270.