One person has died after jumping off a bridge into the water in Taranaki on Saturday afternoon.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police say they were called to the scene after the person jumped from Te Rewa Rewa Bridge into the Waiwhakaiho River and failed to surface just before 7pm.

After search efforts, the person was found dead near the river mouth at 9.30pm.

“Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones,” police said.