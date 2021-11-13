Nelson College proud to see 3 old boys in All Blacks Test

No matter the score in Sunday morning's All Blacks and Ireland Test, it is bound to be an unforgettable game for one school at the top of the South Island.

Nelson College will see three old boys take to the field for an international Test match when the two teams face off - no mean feat for a school that boasts a long list of All Blacks.

But it won't just be All Blacks representing Nelson College this time around. While David Havili and Ethan Blackadder will pull on the black jersey, James Lowe will be facing his former teammates in the Irish colours.

It's a matchup that many back home are excited by.

"There will be a bit of banter," Tasman Makos coach Andrew Goodman said.

"Will Jordan - even though he's not a Nelson College boy - he's a Mako and will be marking J-Lo [Lowe]. They played together at Tasman so it will be interesting watching those two go at it."

It is believed that one of the keys to the school's success is its close relationship with the Tasman Makos.

"Knowing there's a pathway here for our boys to play their rugby, [move] into Super Rugby and then to internationals is great for the region," Goodman said.

Nelson College headmaster Richard Dykes said there were plenty more talented old boys on their way to stardom.

"We've got young guys who are just two years out [of school] and they're already playing for the Makos. They're in Canterbury squads. We've got one now looking to go to the Blues."