Lost flagpole honouring fallen soldiers found atop Bluff Hill

A century-old flagpole that has been missing for decades has finally been recovered after years of searching Bluff Hill.

The flagpole was part of a memorial created a century ago by the grieving father of Bluff's McKenzie brothers who were both killed at the Battle of Somme on the same day.

Over the years the flagpole became lost to the undergrowth and it has taken over 18 months to find the exact spot of the memorial, which had been positioned so the boys' mother could see it from her kitchen window.

It was buried deep in thick, unforgiving bush, but has been recovered successfully and now has a safe haven at Te Rau Aroha marae, before a final resting place is found.