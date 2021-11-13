Lost flagpole honouring fallen soldiers found atop Bluff Hill

Source: 1News

A century-old flagpole that has been missing for decades has finally been recovered after years of searching Bluff Hill.

The flagpole was part of a memorial created a century ago by the grieving father of Bluff's McKenzie brothers who were both killed at the Battle of Somme on the same day.

Over the years the flagpole became lost to the undergrowth and it has taken over 18 months to find the exact spot of the memorial, which had been positioned so the boys' mother could see it from her kitchen window.

It was buried deep in thick, unforgiving bush, but has been recovered successfully and now has a safe haven at Te Rau Aroha marae, before a final resting place is found.

New ZealandSouthland

Popular Stories

1

Strip club among Taupō locations of interest

2

Four Covid cases in Taupō, Ministry of Health confirms

3

Helicopter search underway for person missing in Taranaki

4

175 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

5

Young Te Puna boy's death treated as homicide

Latest Stories

Auckland mayor slams protesters over 'stupid' behaviour

Strip club among Taupō locations of interest

Australia wary of dangerous Black Caps ahead of final

Helicopter search underway for person missing in Taranaki

Four Covid cases in Taupō, Ministry of Health confirms