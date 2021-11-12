Covid-19 detected in Taupō wastewater

Source: 1News

Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater samples collected in Taupō, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Lake Taupō

Lake Taupō (Source: istock.com)

The first sample was collected on November 8. A further sample was collected on November 10 and is now under analysis.

“A positive wastewater test can sometimes result from an historical case who may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks after their illness – even if they are not infectious,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Anyone in the area, who may have symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated. For all testing locations in the area, please visit the Healthpoint website.”

There are no further unexpected wastewater results to report, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 was not detected in samples collected in Gisborne and Napier on November 10. Prior samples taken on November 8 also came back negative.

It comes after samples from the area last week tested positive for the virus.

There were 201 community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, made up of 181 in Auckland, 15 in Waikato, four in Northland and one in Taranaki

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

201 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Pedestrians killed in Taupō crash were aged 87 and 92

3

Police investigate suspicious death of boy, 5

4

Covid-19 detected in Taupō wastewater

5

Three Taranaki Covid cases aged under 12

Latest Stories

12 arrested in $8 million Northland drug bust

Kāinga Ora to be investigated over political neutrality

Wellington region hits 90% first dose milestone

Southland fishing company fined by MPI for shark finning

Environment tzar urges cooperation in weed management