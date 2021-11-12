Covid-19 detected in Taupō wastewater

Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater samples collected in Taupō, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Lake Taupō (Source: istock.com)

The first sample was collected on November 8. A further sample was collected on November 10 and is now under analysis.

“A positive wastewater test can sometimes result from an historical case who may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks after their illness – even if they are not infectious,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Anyone in the area, who may have symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated. For all testing locations in the area, please visit the Healthpoint website.”

There are no further unexpected wastewater results to report, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 was not detected in samples collected in Gisborne and Napier on November 10. Prior samples taken on November 8 also came back negative.

It comes after samples from the area last week tested positive for the virus.

There were 201 community cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, made up of 181 in Auckland, 15 in Waikato, four in Northland and one in Taranaki