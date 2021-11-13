Blacks Ferns slump to third defeat of European tour

The Black Ferns' European tour continues to be a struggle, with the team losing their third straight match - this time to France.

Kendra Cocksedge of the Black Ferns is tackled against France. (Source: Getty)

After two heavy defeats by England, the New Zealanders were no match for the French, going down 38-13 in Pau.

France, the world's fourth-ranked team, were better all over the park, claiming six tries to one.

New Zealand hadn't played for two years before embarking on the tour, while England and France have professional set-ups and have played more rugby of late.

The two teams meet again next Sunday.

France 38 (Cyrielle Banet 2, Chloé Jacquet, Émilie Boulard, Agathe Sochat, Laure Sansus tries; Caroline Drouin 4 con) Black Ferns 13 (Eloise Blackwell try; Kendra Cocksedge 2 pen, Patricia Maliepo con). HT: 19-6