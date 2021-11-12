Woman may face fine for entering Northland DOC wildlife refuge

A woman who allegedly breached Covid-19 Alert Level 3 border restrictions to enter a wildlife refuge at Mangawhai may be fined, according to the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Tyre tracks at Mangawhai wildlife refuge from a private vehicle that illegally accessed the reserve. (Source: undefined)

It comes as the first tara iti/fairy tern egg of the 2021/2022 breeding season has appeared at Papakānui, one of their four nesting sites that are all north of Auckland

However, DOC rangers have expressed concern about some behaviour that occurred at another breeding site at the same time the egg was discovered.

“Last weekend we came across a vehicle with occupant and dog parked in the dunes at the base of the wildlife refuge at Mangawhai. The person had breached the Covid-19 Alert Level 3 border restriction to enter the area and had got her vehicle stuck in the soft sand and had to stay overnight," says Craig Deal, DOC Whangarei Operations Manager.

"She was escorted out of the reserve and police were notified. This will also be followed up with our DOC compliance officers for entering a wildlife refuge (breaching the Northland reserves bylaws) with a vehicle and a dog. Both are prohibited and may result in a $800.00 infringement notice.

“It’s concerning to see such a blatant breach of wildlife refuge and Covid-19 border rules, especially with the tara iti/fairy tern breeding season just starting.”

According to a DOC media release on Friday, there are less than 40 tara iti/fairy tern and despite intensive management it has teetered on the brink of extinction since the 1980s.

“Tara iti/fairy terns nest on shell and sand banks, sometimes just above spring high tide mark. This leaves them vulnerable to stormy weather that coincides with very high tides and strong winds.

“Tara iti are also vulnerable to predation and disturbance by people and vehicles, so all nest sites are fenced off.”

To protect tara iti at their nesting sites please follow these rules:

• stay out of taped-off or fenced areas and use designated walkways

• follow dog and vehicle bylaws

• remove bait and rubbish from the beach to deter rats and other predators.