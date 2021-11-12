Senior students say goodbye to high school Covid-style

They’ve zoomed, skyped and studied online, but today seniors at Tauranga Girls’ College said goodbye to school, albeit Covid-style.

There was no large end of year assembly due to Covid restrictions, rather they celebrated their year with an outdoor picnic.

Principal Tara Kanji says today was about celebrating the school’s talented students.

"There have been some farewells that have had to happen in the google classroom platform that we use here at the school.

“There's been lots of phone calls home, but this morning certainly we've got well over 150 students here this morning who have come in for this special occasion so the teachers can actually see them in person," she says.

The students were handed masks, and shared a high tea together.

For Year 13 student Teia Kahura, missing out sporting events over the last two years was tough, but she now looks at life differently.

“I had my last nationals for netball and basketball in 2019, when I was year 11, thinking I’ve still got so much to go.

"So it's definitely taught me to play everything like it's your last time you'll ever do it," she says.

Her peer Tarifa Laban says the last two years in and out of class, and working from home was difficult, but says she’s ready for what life throws at her next.

“It was definitely tough, but it's set us up for life, being flexible and really versatile and being able to make some changes when something like this hits you," she says.

Maia Flint says during those two years she found it really “important to reach out constantly to your friends and your teachers” to remember that everyone was in a similar situation.

The students held a special prize giving on the field.

Student Nichola Li says she’s “grateful” to celebrate today with friends and teachers.

Today’s celebration also included a prank, with students designing their own real estate sign advertising the school for sale which includes 72 toilets.