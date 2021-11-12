RJ's licorice recalled after using contaminated sugar

Confectionary brand RJ's has been affected by a recent major recall of sugar, leading to it issuing its own recall of licorice.

RJ's Black Knight Medley 500g Licorice. (Source: undefined)

The recall affects the Black Knight Medley 500g Licorice product sold between 26 October and 5 November 5 2021, with the specific batch B560 and a best before date of 26 October 2022.

The company said the molasses used to make the licorice contained the same raw sugar and soft brown sugar that was recently the subject of another recall due to low-level lead contamination.

It also said this was a precautionary measure and the immediate food safety risk is low if customers had already consumed it.

However, people are advised not to eat it if they have not yet, and they can return it to the retailer for a full refund.

The recall may also cause a shortage of the licorice product over the coming weeks, but stock levels should return to normal in time for Christmas, the company said.

rnz.co.nz