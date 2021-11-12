Police investigate suspicious death of boy, 5

Source: 1News

An investigation has been launched following the “suspicious” death of a five-year-old boy in an Auckland hospital on Friday morning.

New Zealand police officers. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to a property in Te Puna, near Tauranga, on Monday, November 1, after the young boy was found with injuries, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said in a statement.

He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland's Starship Hospital.

“The death is being treated as suspicious and a post mortem is due to be carried out later on Friday,” Rawlinson said.

“Police expect to be in a position to provide a further update once the post mortem has been completed.”

