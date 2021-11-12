New dinosaur species discovered in UK pensioner's home

Source: 1News

Evidence of a new species of dinosaur has been found in a pensioner's attic in the UK.

Retired doctor Jeremy Lockwood was going through some old boxes in his Isle of Wight home when he discovered the set of bones.

He had always believed there had to be more than two types of dinosaur on the island, and he was right.

"I took a nasal bone and I thought I'd try and reconstruct what it would look like so I put it into life position and I thought 'goodness me this has got a bulbous end on the end of its nose' so it became obvious this was something completely different," Lockwood said.

It took Lockwood two years to sift through all the bones and the new species Brighstoneus Simmondsi is now being confirmed by experts.

WorldAnimalsUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

201 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Pedestrians killed in Taupō crash were aged 87 and 92

3

Police investigate suspicious death of boy, 5

4

Three Taranaki Covid cases aged under 12

5

Collins accuses Govt of 'blind panic' in Delta planning

Latest Stories

High Court rejects latest challenge against vaccine mandate

New dinosaur species discovered in UK pensioner's home

Police investigate suspicious death of boy, 5

Full video: Robertson, McElnay give Covid-19 update

Those isolating with Covid urged to reach out if deteriorating

Related Stories

Oldest meat-eating dinosaur discovered in Wales

Shakira says wild boars attacked her in Barcelona

NZ-born alpaca Geronimo euthanised in UK

Time running out for NZ-born alpaca in UK