New dinosaur species discovered in UK pensioner's home

Evidence of a new species of dinosaur has been found in a pensioner's attic in the UK.

Retired doctor Jeremy Lockwood was going through some old boxes in his Isle of Wight home when he discovered the set of bones.

He had always believed there had to be more than two types of dinosaur on the island, and he was right.

"I took a nasal bone and I thought I'd try and reconstruct what it would look like so I put it into life position and I thought 'goodness me this has got a bulbous end on the end of its nose' so it became obvious this was something completely different," Lockwood said.

It took Lockwood two years to sift through all the bones and the new species Brighstoneus Simmondsi is now being confirmed by experts.