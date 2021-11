A motorcyclist has died following a crash near Blenheim in Marlborough on Saturday morning.

Police say they were alerted to the crash, on an unnamed road near the intersection of State Highway 6 and State Highway 62, in Renwick, at 10.40am.

No other vehicles were involved.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.