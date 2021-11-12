Auckland youths allegedly point fake firearm from car

Source: 1News

Four young people were spoken to by police on Friday afternoon following an incident on Auckland's Tamaki Drive where an imitation firearm was allegedly aimed at people from a car.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive

Auckland's Tamaki Drive (Source: Getty)

In a statement, police said they received a report at about 1pm, of a firearm being presented out a vehicle window on Tamaki Drive.

"Police responded immediately to the area and stopped the vehicle involved.

"An imitation firearm was located in the vehicle."

Police have taken four occupants - all youths - into custody and they are being spoken to.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

201 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Pedestrians killed in Taupō crash were aged 87 and 92

3

Police investigate suspicious death of boy, 5

4

Covid-19 detected in Taupō wastewater

5

Three Taranaki Covid cases aged under 12

Latest Stories

12 arrested in $8 million Northland drug bust

Kāinga Ora to be investigated over political neutrality

Wellington region hits 90% first dose milestone

Southland fishing company fined by MPI for shark finning

Environment tzar urges cooperation in weed management

Related Stories

9 arrested after cocaine bust in Canterbury

New Lynn shooting victim was positive for Covid-19

Police seek fourth person in New Lynn murder investigation

Man critically injured after being shot in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay