Auckland youths allegedly point fake firearm from car

Four young people were spoken to by police on Friday afternoon following an incident on Auckland's Tamaki Drive where an imitation firearm was allegedly aimed at people from a car.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive (Source: Getty)

In a statement, police said they received a report at about 1pm, of a firearm being presented out a vehicle window on Tamaki Drive.

"Police responded immediately to the area and stopped the vehicle involved.

"An imitation firearm was located in the vehicle."

Police have taken four occupants - all youths - into custody and they are being spoken to.