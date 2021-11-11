Over $50k crowdfunded to retain Wainuiototo Bay beach

The public has two weeks to get behind a crowdfunding campaign to help purchase a piece of paradise in the Coromandel.

The 30-hectare section of land is situated at the northern end of Wainuiototo, commonly known as New Chums Beach.

Preserve New Chums for Everyone has started a Givealittle campaign, which has already received more than $50,000 in private and online donations.

Catherine Delahunty says it’s “one of the last wildernesses areas on the whole eastern peninsula” and is hopeful that Kiwis will stump up the cash to retain it in its current state.

"So now that one of the three owners has gone into receivership, and there's a block of land the northern headland for sale we are determined to try and purchase it for the good of everybody," she said.

Ngāti Huarere ki Whangapoua spokesperson, Wanda Brljevich, says the land holds significant cultural importance.

“The mauri of Wanuiototo, the life force or the life essence of the place, it certainly would be undermined by development,” she said.

Linda Cholmondeley-Smith has lived here her whole life and says the land is priceless, but this is “a window of opportunity” to protect and preserve the area.

The sale of the land is managed by Colliers. It says interest in the property is high.

Tenders close on November 23.