Fears over China’s involvement in Kiribati’s ditching of marine reserve

The Kiribati Government has decided to open up one of the world’s largest marine reserves to commercial fishing and de-register it as a World Heritage site.

The Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA) spans over 400,000 square kilometres and borders US waters.

1News has obtained documents which show cabinet made the decision and then informed PIPA international partners two weeks ago.

Former President Anote Tong, who was instrumental in creating PIPA, said he was extremely disheartened to hear the news.

“It’s a huge blow for conservation but I think it’s a much bigger blow to our credibility as a nation,” he said.

The Kiribati Government claims the reason for the radical move is so it can make $200 million a year in tuna fishing licences.

But those who support PIPA have questioned that financial forecast and say it’s more valuable as a marine reserve.

PIPA Trust board director Peter Shelley says he hopes cabinet will reverse its decision.

“The ability for any people to have any confidence in working with Kiribati like this in the future is going to be really diminished and that’s a real shame because there are very important partnerships that could be developed with Kiribati that have PIPA as the centrepiece,” he said.

There’s deep concern that the move has been driven by China.

In 2019, Kiribati ditched its 23-year allegiance to Taiwan, instead signing up to China and the promise of a $66 million grant.

PIPA is attractive to China not only for its fishing wealth but its strategically significant location near US military installations

Anna Powles from Massey University’s Defence and Security Centre says getting rid of PIPA is a huge shock and an extraordinary conversation to be having in the week of COP23.

She said there are going to be significant environmental consequences which will damage Kiribati’s international reputation not to mention the strategic element.

“Kiribati has real strategic value to China if it could potentially develop some strategic infrastructure on Kanton Island which has commercial fishery usage but potential military usage as well,” she said

China has already provided funding to develop the formerly US-owned Kanton including upgrading an airstrip on the island.

President Taneti Maamau has denied it will be used for military purposes but it’s feared China is gaining a tight grip on the financially vulnerable island nation.

To add to international concern, Kiribati has signalled its intention to leave the Pacific Islands Forum where leaders work together for the good of the region.

Director of Canterbury University’s MacMillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies Steven Ratuva says Kiribati is already isolated and it looks like it will become more so when it leaves the Pacific Forum.

“It means China will have more and more foothold and the more isolated Kiribati becomes the more they play straight into China’s hands,” he said.

The Environment Minister, donors and PIPA Trust who all say they weren’t consulted have submitted a 20-page report to cabinet outlining why PIPA should be kept.