Second man in court charged with Connor Whitehead’s murder

A 43-year-old man, charged with the murder of 16-year-old Connor Whitehead, has appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Connor Whitehead. (Source: Supplied)

The man was arrested at an Avonside house on Tuesday night in Christchurch, after four days on the run and an appeal from his alleged victim’s family to do the right thing and turn himself in.

The man has been remanded in custody and granted interim name suppression.

He will appear again, with four co-accused, on November 26 in the High Court in Christchurch.