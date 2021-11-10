Kelly Tarlton's set to re-open on Thursday

Auckland aquarium Kelly Tarlton's will open its doors on Thursday after three long months.

Kelly Tarlton's. (Source: undefined)

It comes as Tāmaki Makaurau move to Step 2 of Alert Level 3.

Kelly Tarlton's have named their most recent rescue turtle Delta, who Aucklanders are invited to visit later this week.

Staff say the last 12 weeks have been challenging for the tourism industry and they are excited to welcome back visitors.

Other public facilities and retail opened in Auckland on Wednesday, a much-needed relief after months of lockdown.

MOTAT and Auckland Zoo are also back in business for the first time since August.