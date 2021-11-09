Second man charged with murder over death of Connor Whitehead

A second man has been charged with murder over the death of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead.

The 16-year-old was fatally shot in Christchurch on November 5.

The 16-year-old was attending a party in the suburb of Casebook last Friday night and was standing outside with his friends when he was shot. He was given first aid but died at the scene.

Police on Tuesday night say they have now charged a 43-year-old man with murder over Connor's death.

It comes after a fifth person wanted over the murder was arrested at a residential address in Avonside.

Earlier, a 32-year-old man charged with Connor's murder was excused from appearing in court.

In a statement to 1News, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said the man charged with his murder was taken into custody at a Burnside residential address on Sunday.

Connor Whitehead. (Source: Supplied)

"He was charged with murder late yesterday and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today," she said.

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, was excused from court on Tuesday morning as he remains in hospital following his arrest on Sunday.

The man has been remanded in custody, and will appear in the High Court in Christchurch on November 26.