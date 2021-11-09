Protesters 'not representative' of vast bulk of NZ - Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says protesters at Parliament are not representative of the vast majority of New Zealanders.

Security, police and protesters in front of Parliament today. (Source: 1News)

Ardern was asked if she could hear the protesters from her office.

"Yeah," she said, adding Parliament provided them with microphones.

"What we saw today was not representative of the vast bulk of New Zealanders.

"Parliament has seen protest in its time, it's a place where people can freely protest and we value that about our democracy. It does not mean that what we saw today was any way representative of the vast majority of New Zealanders."

She spoke about the 89 per cent of Kiwis who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"My message to them, is thank you, thank you for getting vaccinated, thank you for doing what it takes to look after each other.

"What we saw today wasn't reflective of you and of New Zealand," she said.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said that New Zealand would vaccinate "more people today - in just one day- than turned up to that protest".

It was estimated about 3000 people turned up to the protest.

Ministry of Health data reported 21,192 doses of the vaccine administered on Monday. That was made up of 5103 first doses and 16,089 second doses.