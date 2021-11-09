Northland baby with Covid-19 discharged from hospital

A baby with Covid-19 has been discharged from hospital in Northland, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The six-week-old baby was a case announced over the weekend and had been in Whangārei Hospital.

In addition, another person with Covid-19 was hospitalised at Whangārei Hospital for observation on Monday night.

They have since been discharged home and will continue to self-isolate.

It comes after the Health Ministry announced 125 new Covid-19 cases in the community - 117 in Auckland, two in the Waikato and six in Northland.

Of the six new Northland cases, five were announced on Monday afternoon and have now been officially added to the tally. The sixth case is a contact of a previous case.

All six cases are isolating at home.

“We are continuing to encourage those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui, Kaitaia and Kaikohe and have had any symptoms of Covid-19 in the last two weeks to get tested as soon as possible.

Testing centre locations can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Upper Northland is in Alert Level 3 and will move to Alert Level 2 from 11.59 pm on Tuesday.