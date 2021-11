The man accused of stabbing four people inside a Dunedin supermarket still can’t be named.

A police car blocks an entrance to the Dunedin Central Countdown. (Source: Getty)

The 42- year-old appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court at Dunedin on Tuesday morning on four counts of attempted murder.

The man allegedly stabbed and injured four people inside the Cumberland Street Countdown store in May.

He has continued name suppression, and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 7.

A trial date has been scheduled for November next year.