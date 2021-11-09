High-end Auckland retailer delighted to welcome back customers

The owner of a high-end clothing retailer in central Auckland is looking forward to finally throwing open his doors to customers on Wednesday.

Auckland shops have been shuttered for nearly three months as Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown has continued.

That changes for some on Wednesday, with the city moving to Step 2 of Level 3, meaning retail stores can open to customers, provided safety precautions are followed.

Ronald J Biddick of RJB Design said he "can't wait" to welcome back his loyal customers.

"Twelve weeks is a long time to be closed."

This week was full of bookings for customers who had bespoke items that needed to be finished, while next week they would welcome new orders.

"After being locked down for so long, there is nothing better than dressing well for the jobs you have to do," he said.

"People might be Zooming, going into the office, they'll buy a shirt, they'll but a jacket, something that makes them feel good.

"They'll look at their wardrobe, there's a lot of people who have put on weight, a lot of people who have lost weight."

He said central Auckland, around Britomart, was looking great, but admitted whether people would return to the area before Christmas was a concern.

People queuing at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall (Source: 1News)

Elsewhere, there were people waiting for JD Sports at Sylvia Park mall to open just after midnight, the store saying on social media it was offering free items to the first 150 customers.