Foo Fighters to release comedy-horror film

Foo Fighters have made a comedy horror film.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. (Source: Associated Press)

The Walk hitmakers - comprising Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – have revealed they secretly made a movie, which is titled STUDIO 666 and will see them play themselves opposite the likes of Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, and Jenna Ortega.

The movie is set in a California mansion "stepped in grisly rock and roll history", where the band move to to record their 10th album, but frontman Dave is "creatively blocked" and things take a turn when the house's "evil forces" sink into his consciousness.

Open Road Films have secured the rights to the project, and it will be released in February next year.

Dave - who wrote the story which Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes have based their script on - said in a statement: “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film.

“Like most things Foo, 'STUDIO 666' began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

"Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album 'Medicine at Midnight' — told you that place was haunted! — we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f****** rocks.

"And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will f*** you up.”

Hatchet III filmmaker BJ McDonnell will direct the film.