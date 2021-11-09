Fifth person arrested over fatal shooting of Connor Whitehead

A fifth person has been arrested over the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Connor Whitehead outside a Christchurch party on Friday night.

Connor Whitehead. (Source: Supplied)

Police say the man was taken into custody at a residential address in Avonside around 5:15pm on Tuesday.

Connor was attending a party in the suburb of Casebook last Friday night and was standing outside with his friends when he was shot. He was given first aid but died at the scene.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 32-year-old man charged with Connor's murder was excused from appearing in court.

In a statement to 1News, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said the man charged with his murder was taken into custody at a Burnside residential address on Sunday.

"He was charged with murder late yesterday and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today," she said.

"Three other people charged in relation to Connor’s death remain before the court."

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, was excused from court on Tuesday morning as he remains in hospital following his arrest on Sunday.

The man has been remanded in custody, and will appear in the High Court in Christchurch on November 26.