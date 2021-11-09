Auckland woman, 70, missing since Tuesday

Police are after sightings of a 70-year-old woman missing from Auckland's Sandringham.

Cindy Li. (Source: undefined)

Cindy Li left a Tranmere Rd address on foot, but failed to return.

Police were told of Li's disappearance last night.

Li may be in the wider Auckland City area, with police "carrying out a number of inquiries in efforts to locate her", a spokesman said.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, track pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Li should call 111.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts or movements since Tuesday morning can call 105, quoting file number 211110/4026.