Auckland woman, 70, missing since Tuesday

Source: 1News

Police are after sightings of a 70-year-old woman missing from Auckland's Sandringham.

Cindy Li.

Cindy Li. (Source: undefined)

Cindy Li left a Tranmere Rd address on foot, but failed to return.

Police were told of Li's disappearance last night.

Li may be in the wider Auckland City area, with police "carrying out a number of inquiries in efforts to locate her", a spokesman said.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, track pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Li should call 111.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts or movements since Tuesday morning can call 105, quoting file number 211110/4026.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

147 new community cases of Covid, 1 death in self-isolation

2

Students Years 1-10 can return to class in L3 from Nov 17

3

Man isolating at home with Covid dies overnight

4

'Hard to know' how long vaccine mandates will be used - PM

5

Police try to assume people’s online identities

Latest Stories

Kiwi Liddell among US officials subpoenaed for Capitol riots

AstraZeneca Covid jabs to be available for some Kiwis

147 new community cases of Covid, 1 death in self-isolation

Students Years 1-10 can return to class in L3 from Nov 17

Man isolating at home with Covid dies overnight