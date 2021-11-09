Another Auckland rest home affected by Covid

Another Auckland rest home has been named by the Ministry of Health after a resident has tested positive for Covid-19.

A Covid-19 test. (Source: Getty)

The Ministry of Health said testing has been carried out for residents and staff of the Rosaria Rest Home in the suburb of Avondale after one resident tested positive for Covid-19.

"All results received for other residents and staff are currently negative, with four further tests results expected later today," the ministry said.

"Auckland public health officials are assisting the privately-owned facility to support residents and staff and reduce any further risk of transmission. The transmission route has yet to be established."

Meanwhile, 20 residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home of Henderson have tested positive for Covid-19. Seven of those residents remain in appropriate ward-level care at Auckland hospitals.

In early September a staff member at St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home tested positive for Covid-19.