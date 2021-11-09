125 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 125 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, made up of 117 in Auckland, two in Waikato and six in Northland, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

(Source: 1News)

One of the new cases is a resident at Rosaria Rest Home in Auckland's Avondale.

"All results received for other residents and staff are currently negative, with four further test results expected later today," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, as reported on Monday, 20 residents and four staff members at Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Auckland's Henderson have tested positive for the virus.

Seven of the Covid-positive residents remain in appropriate ward-level care at Auckland hospitals.

The two new Waikato cases are both in Hamilton, of which one is a known contact and investigations are underway to find a link for the other.

Two previously reported community cases in Auckland have been re-allocated to Northland.

Also in Northland, five of Tuesday's six cases were announced on Monday but have now been officially added to the tally.

The additional case is a contact of a previous case.

All cases in the region are isolating at home.

As at 10am on Tuesday, 66 of the new cases are linked to the current Delta outbreak.

The remaining 59 are under investigation to find a link.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 4666, of which 1872 have recovered.

There are now 79 people with Covid-19 in hospital, down from 81 on Monday, including nine in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 28 at Auckland City Hospital, 25 each at Middlemore Hospital and North Shore Hospital, and one at Waitakere Hospital.

"The 6-week-old baby reported yesterday as being hospitalised has now been discharged," the ministry added.

"A person with Covid-19 was hospitalised at Whangârei Hospital for observation overnight. This is a previously reported Covid-19 case that has been isolating at home. They have since been discharged home and will continue to self-isolate."

The average age of people with Covid-19 in hospital is 51.

There are 4318 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 76 per cent have been contacted and 71 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 10am on Tuesday, there were 156 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including one new exposure site.

On Monday, 17,481 Covid-19 tests were processed, including 13,543 in Auckland.

In total, more than 4.31 million tests for Covid-19 have been processed since the pandemic began.

In Northland, the ministry is specifically encouraging those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui, Kaitaia and Kaikohe and have had any symptoms of Covid-19 in the last two weeks, to get tested as soon as possible.

As well, the Ministry said anyone in Auckland should get a test if they have any Covid-like symptoms, no matter how mild and even if people are fully vaccinated and have been isolating at home.

"Suburbs of particular concern, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher, include Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Mangere," the ministry said.

In metro Auckland, public health staff are now supporting 2353 individuals to safely isolate at home, including 1199 cases across 934 households.

On vaccines, 21,192 jabs were administered across the country on Monday, made up of 5103 first doses and 16,089 second doses.

In total, more than 7.07 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in New Zealand to date.

"To date, 89 per cent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated," the ministry said.

There were also three new border cases to report on Tuesday.

"Two of yesterday’s border-related cases on board a vessel which recently arrived in Bluff have been classified as historical. There is therefore no risk to other crew or port workers," the ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 7414 since the pandemic began.

Tuesday's update comes after 190 new community cases on Monday.

Auckland, upper Northland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3, with the rest of the country at Level 2.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 wastewater detections to report on Tuesday.