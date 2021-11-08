Volunteers step up to help Northland Māori vaccination rates

A large contingent of Auckland Whānau Ora health professionals in Tai Tokerau are volunteering to help improve vaccination rates amongst Māori.

With just 52 per cent of the region double dosed, Whānau Ora have deployed 70 volunteers in vaccination buses to lift the numbers.

Many of the volunteers are from Auckland but have whakapapa links to the north and acknowledge the need for an increase in vaccinations.

Whānau Ora Volunteer Pio Terei says it’s a challenge but it’s all about engagement and respect.

“There’s no way we can come into communities even though I’m from here and tell people what to do.”

The vaccinators are crossing two borders, with parts of Northland remaining in lockdown until 11.59pm on Thursday.

In Hokianga the border cuts straight through the harbour. Rawene is in Level 2 where there are no Covid-19 cases, but on the northern end they are still seeing cases and remain in Alert Level 3 till later this week.

The move to get local Māori vaccinated has seen volunteers driving further afield, trying to reach rural communities in the region.

But Whānau Ora remains frustrated with the Government, saying they wanted the Ministry of Health to hand over contact details of non-vaccinated Māori to make their job easier.

The Prime Minister says the Ministry of Health should mediate the situation, “because one of the issues we have is not everyone wants that data to be shared so there are some Māori providers who are not happy for that data to be shared".

But some locals are fraught, saying a target of 90 per cent double doses seems unlikely.

Tautoko FM host Cyril Chapman says 90 per cent is not a reality for Tai Tokerau and people want to know what support will be provided to those who aren’t vaccinated.

Far North resident Tiriti Harrison says he would love to see a vaccination of 100 per cent but with a goal of 90 per cent, he worries for the remaining unvaccinated people.

He says Māori communities will have to work through how widely vaccine certificates will apply.

The upper Northland will move to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm on Thursday.