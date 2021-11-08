Judith Collins 'obviously concerned' over Parliament protest

Judith Collins. (Source: Getty)

Opposition leader Judith Collins has "made it really clear" to her MPs that meeting with the protesters at Parliament today is not "the right thing to do".

"This is very much an anti-vaccination protest and we don't really want to be seen with it," Collins told media.

Security has been ramped up as protesters make their way to Parliament today.

Collins hoped the protest would be peaceful.

"I absolutely respect the rights of people to protest within Covid restrictions, but also peacefully.

"I've never seen the security arrangements here today," she said.

Collins did not want her National MPs going out and speaking with the protesters. Politicians regularly address some protesters on occasion outside Parliament.

"My view is that they are best to stay within the Parliamentary precinct," Collins said.

"I also believe too it is important for them to understand this is a very unusual situation, that Parliamentary security staff are there to protect them, they would not be taking these steps today unless they believed there was very good reason to do so."

People protesting vaccine mandates and lockdowns are gathering at various points in the capital, including Civic Square.