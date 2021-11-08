Covid cases at Auckland high school and on Waikehe Island

Auckland’s Mt Albert Grammar School is closed for the remainder of the week after another of its students on Monday night tested positive for Covid-19.

A Covid-19 test (file picture).

Senior students at most high schools were able to return last month but Mount Albert Grammar closed last week for two days after a positive case was detected.

The latest case was at school while infectious last Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, a Covid-positive case was also detected on Waiheke Island on Monday night.

It comes after the virus was detected in wastewater samples on the island.

The person is currently self-isolating at home on Waiheke, and close contacts have been notified.

