South Auckland councillor wants community vaxxed in time for Christmas

A South Auckland councillor is calling on the Government to push the possibility of greater freedoms at Christmas as a reason to get vaccinated for Covid-19.



The Counties Manukau DHB reached the milestone of 90 per cent first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday night, bringing the DHB in line with others in the region. The Auckland DHB is currently at 95 per cent first doses, while the Waitematā DHB is at 92 per cent.

Auckland will transition into the new traffic light system with fewer restrictions once all three DHBs have reached a 90 per cent fully vaccinated rate. To be fully vaccinated people need to have had two doses of the vaccine.



It comes as Aucklanders wait with bated breath on Monday ahead of a Cabinet decision on whether the city will move to step 2 of Level 3 from Wednesday.

Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman told Breakfast the vaccine milestone is “entirely the product of people in Counties Manukau rolling up their sleeves and making an informed choice and taking the decision to get vaccinated”.

He also praised the front line vaccinators and ethnic leaders who “have really driven the grassroots campaign to get people over the line ‘cause it’s really important to take health promotion to the community, by the community”.

Newman said they’ve had “small, bespoke, familiar” vaccination events and incentives in the area but “it’s becoming harder now” to get people vaccinated.

“For us, it’s not so much the challenge to get to 90 per cent; the challenge is Covid is here, it is racing and we’ve got to stay ahead of it,” he said.

“Every single time we can get someone vaccinated, we are one step closer to protecting very vulnerable people and that work continues.”

Newman said he believes the “social licence” under lockdown is “ebbing away” as people choose to listen to medical practitioners over Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“They are the ones that are helping to lead this and it’s all of those conversations - one person at a time - that will get us over the line.”



He called on the Government to push for people to get vaccinated in order to enjoy greater freedoms over Christmas.

“That is the thing that is going to get us over the line in Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Newman thanked South Aucklanders who have made the decision to get vaccinated for their "energy, for the determination, for your commitment", adding, "I know it hasn’t been easy".

“We’ve got a long way towards protecting ourselves but Covid is here, it is all around us and the only way we can get on top of this is to make the decision today to get vaccinated.

“If you haven’t got your first dose, go and get it. If you’re waiting for your second dose, don’t wait. Let’s reunite for Christmas, protect against Covid-19 and get back to a sense of freedom and normality.”