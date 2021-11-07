Counties Manukau reaches 90% first dose vaccine rate

Counties Manukau DHB in Auckland reached the 90 per cent first dose vaccination milestone on Sunday night.

(Source: Getty)

It means all three DHBs in the Auckland region have now reached the 90 per cent mark for first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Auckland will transition into the new traffic light system with fewer restrictions once all three DHBs have reached a 90 per cent fully vaccinated rate.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Auckland is leading the way with Covid vaccinations.

"It is exciting to see Counties Manukau reach that all important 90 per cent first dose figure,” Hipkins said.

“There’s been a huge amount of targeted work going on by local health providers to make vaccines easily accessible and to address hesitancy. It’s really pleasing to see that work paying off.

“In particular the work of Māori and Pacific providers in Counties Manukau is succeeding. Getting to 90 per cent first doses required pulling out all the stops in Auckland. This has included literally going door-to-door to ensure people are vaccinated."

He said getting every DHB in Auckland to a 90 per cent double-dose vaccination rate was within reach.

“On current daily rates we could be there within three weeks so long as people return for their second dose.”