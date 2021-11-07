Girl, 14, dies following Hastings car crash

A teenage girl has died of her injuries following a serious crash in Hastings last week.

Police officers seen on a street - file photo. (Source: Getty)

Five people were injured following the crash on York Road at around 5.40pm on November 3, police say.

The girl, 14, died in hospital on Saturday night.

Two others remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 211104/5531, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

