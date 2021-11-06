Those at Porirua gang tangi told to get tested for Covid

People who were involved in a gang tangi in Porirua on Wednesday are being asked to get tested for Covid-19.

(Source: Breakfast)

A person who had tested positive for the virus in Auckland last month travelled to Porirua at the “very end of their 14-day quarantine period” and attended the tangi, the Ministry of Health said.

In a further statement to 1News, a Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed the tangi was held at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.

On Thursday, police arrested four people and impounded two vehicles after a Mongrel Mob-related tangi in Porirua on Wednesday.

Traffic was disrupted as a procession passed through Porirua on Wednesday, finishing at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.

The Ministry of Health said the health risk to the wider public was “low” because the person was unlikely to have been infectious at the time they travelled.

“However, in the absence of fuller information, [Wellington Regional Public Health] are recommending those linked with the tangi to be tested, particularly if they have symptoms,” the Ministry said.

“The Ministry of Health is seeking more information to provide further reassurance that the case was not an infection risk while visiting the area.”