Four arrested following gang funeral procession in Porirua

Police have arrested four people and impounded two vehicles after a Mongrel Mob tangi in Porirua on Wednesday.

Mongrel Mob (file photo). (Source: 1News)

There was a significant police presence as 200 Mongrel Mob vehicles descended into the city centre.

Police also summonsed one person, issued 27 infringement notices and suspended five drivers licences.

Inspector Nick Thom of Kapiti-Mana Police says officers want to thank the people of Porirua for their patience during the tangi yesterday.

It comes just weeks after a similar incident last month involving the Mongrel Mob.

Police continue to make inquires and call for anyone with information or video footage of the event to contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or call 105.