No arrests made in suspicious death of Auckland 2-year-old

The grieving family of the two-year-old girl who died under "suspicious" circumstances last weekend have asked for privacy to "mourn our precious baby" as police continue to investigate.

Arapera Fia was taken from her home in Weymouth to Starship Hospital in a "non-accidental" critical condition, where she later died last Saturday .

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police are continuing to investigate and no arrests had been made yet.

"Arapera was an extremely loved little girl with a family who are devastated by her death," Adkin said.

"Her maternal grandmother has asked police to release a statement on behalf of their wider whānau."

As such, the police included the family's statement alongside their update along with two pictures released by the family of Arapera.

Arapera Fia. (Source: Supplied)

"At this time our whānau are asking for some privacy, to let us mourn our precious baby," the family said.

"We are in as much shock as the rest of Aotearoa and want the answers to what has happened.

"Arapera’s father would like everyone to know that he was devastated to learn of her death as he does not reside at the same address as his daughter.

"Our extended whānau are fully cooperating with police."