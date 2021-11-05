Māori Party, local iwi out to increase Taranaki's vaccination rate

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has joined forces with Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāti Maru iwi in a bid to increase Covid-19 vaccination and testing efforts in the Taranaki.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

It comes after it was announced on Friday that traces of Covid-19 were discovered in the wastewater in Stratford.

"The real concern here is that there is a high possibility that the wastewater result means that there is undetected community transmission," Ngāti Ruanui iwi Kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae said in a statement.



"In such an isolated community, this could indicate wider spread throughout the region if the source made stops in New Plymouth for example."



Ngarewa-Packer, who recently trained as a qualified vaccinator, said they are "particularly concerned given Stratford is a high-density area for Māori whānau".

She said the "extremely low vaccination rates" in the region was also of concern, noting that just 68 per cent of residents had their second dose.

Uptake was even lower for Māori with "less than half fully vaccinated", Ngarewa-Packer said.

Ngarewa-Packer, alongside local iwi, are urging people to get tested or vaccinated against Covid-19 by visiting one of the region's mobile units, which are open from 9.30am.

"The longer we take to identify the source, the longer a potential outbreak has to get out of control," she said.



"Our message to whānau is this; if you have flu-like symptoms come down to us and get tested now. If you haven’t been vaccinated, and you want to, come and get your shot. You will be safe, we are whānau.

"We need to do all we can to fight for our whakapapa."



Further information on pop-up clinics and mobile units in the region can be found here.